Rupee off day's high but trades higher at 71.28 per dollar

The Indian rupee has erased some of its intraday gains but trading higher by 12 paise at 71.28 per dollar against previous close 71.40.

The rupee plunged 62 paise on Tuesday to close at a nearly six-month low of 71.40 against the US dollar in line with battered equities as global market turmoil and Argentine currency crash drove investors to safe havens, said PTI.