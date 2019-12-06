App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee near day's low, trades at 71.40 per dollar

On December 5, the rupee ended 24 paise higher at 71.29 to the US dollar after maintained repo rate with accommodative stance in its monetary policy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading near day's low level at 71.40 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened at 71.26 per dollar versus previous close 71.29.

On December 5, the rupee ended 24 paise higher at 71.29 to the US dollar after maintained repo rate with accommodative stance in its monetary policy.

The Sensex was down 351.11 points or 0.86% at 40,428.48, and the was Nifty down 102.40 points or 0.85% at 11,916.

"RBI has downgraded the FY20 growth targets. Market was expecting a cut of 25bps. This had a negative impact on rupee, and USD/INR rallied after the policy decision. We expect prices to rally towards 71.85 and then 72 amid global trade unrest," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency Emkay Global Financial Services.

The dollar nursed a week of losses on Friday, hit by nervousness on trade and mixed signals about the US economy, while the British pound stood tall as bets firmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson can win a commanding electoral victory.

Oil edged up in early Asia trade, with US crude trading near a two-month high after OPEC agreed to increase output curbs by nearly 50 percent in early 2020, although the cartel stopped short of promising any further steps after March.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.41 in the previous session. Open interest increased 7.53% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 09:00 am

