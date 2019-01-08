Rupee near day's low; trades at 70.13 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee surpassed 70 mark and trading near day's low. It is trading lower by 45 paise at 70.13 per dollar.
The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 69.82 in the previous session. January contract open interest increased 12.02% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 03:15 pm