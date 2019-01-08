Rupee near day's low; trades at 70.13 per dollar

The Indian rupee surpassed 70 mark and trading near day's low. It is trading lower by 45 paise at 70.13 per dollar.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 69.82 in the previous session. January contract open interest increased 12.02% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.