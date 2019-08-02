App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 02:43 PM IST

Rupee near day's low; trades at 69.57 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped further and trading near the day's low.

It is trading lower by 52 paise at 69.57 per dollar versus previous close 69.05. It opened lower at 69.25 per dollar.

On August 1, Indian rupee fell 27 paise to close at a near five-week low of 69.05 against the US dollar amid heavy selling in domestic equities.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.25 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.10% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 02:40 pm

