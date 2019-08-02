Rupee near day's low; trades at 69.57 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped further and trading near the day's low.

It is trading lower by 52 paise at 69.57 per dollar versus previous close 69.05. It opened lower at 69.25 per dollar.

On August 1, Indian rupee fell 27 paise to close at a near five-week low of 69.05 against the US dollar amid heavy selling in domestic equities.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.25 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.10% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.