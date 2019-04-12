Rupee near day's low, trades at 69.31 per dollar

The Indian rupee extended morning losses and trading near the day's low at 69.31 per dollar versus previous close 68.92.

On Thursday, the rupee ended at 68.92, gained 19 paise against the US dollar on the back of continued foreign fund inflows.

Rupee rose against the US dollar together with gains in the other Asian currencies; momentum for the local currency in the last couple of sessions has been positive following drop in global crude oil and as FIIs continued to pour funds in in Indian markets, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, inflation and industrial production number will be released. Expectation is that inflation could grow at a pace of 2.8% compared to 2.57% rise in the previous month. Industrial production also is expected to grow at a modest pace in February.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.05 and 69.80, it added.