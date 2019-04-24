App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee near day's high, trades lower at 69.86 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 69.95, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee is trading near day's low as it is trading lower by 24 paise at 69.86 per dollar versus previous close 69.62.

Rupee consolidated in a range ahead of the important USD-INR swap auction conducted by RBI for the second in the last two months. The RBI again received overwhelming response and received bids worth USD 18.65 billion compared with its promise to take in USD 5 billion. With these two moves, the banking system will have cash injection of nearly Rs 60,000 crores, said Motilal Oswal.

While the overwhelming response is a surprise, the cut-off premium, the threshold for banks to receive any allotment, was pegged at 838 paise, up from 776 in the first auction higher than the equivalent market rate.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 69.95, it added.

Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, "Rupee may remain under pressure in the near term as the crude oil prices are rising continuously in the international market. The dollar index is also rising and that is a sign of worry."

"In the near term the rupee might depreciate till 70.50 in the spot. Having said that, sharp depreciation in the rupee is unlikely due to strong sentiments in the domestic equity market on expectations of NDA coming back to the power," he added.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Rupee

