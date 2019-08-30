Rupee near day's high; trades at 71.49 per dollar

The Indian rupee has recovered from the lows and trading near day's high at 71.49 per dollar.

It opened flat at 71.78 per dollar versus Thursday's close 71.80.

The rupee gave up most of its losses to close down by 3 paise at 71.80 against the US currency on August 29 even as uncertainty over the US-China trade talks and recession fears kept investors on edge, said PTI.

Positivity surrounding the US-China trade talks after China indicated that it may not immediately respond to recent US tariff hikes helped revive the sentiment.

Chinese currency yuan gained 0.20 percent, cutting short its 10-day losing streak against the dollar, it added.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.19% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.