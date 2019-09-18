App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee near day's high, trades at 71.26 per dollar

The Indian rupee on September 17 weakened by another 18 paise to settle at 71.78 against the US dollar as investors fretted over higher crude oil prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading near day's high at 71.26, up 52 paise against previous close 71.78.

Local currency opened higher by 28 paise at 71.50 per dollar.

The Indian rupee on September 17 weakened by another 18 paise to settle at 71.78 against the US dollar as investors fretted over higher crude oil prices, said PTI.

Elevated crude oil prices have emerged as major fears for India - the world's third largest oil importer - in form of fiscal slippage and inflationary pressure, it added.

According to ICICI direct, the dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.92 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.28% in the previous session

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #Rupee

