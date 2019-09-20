App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee near day's high, trades at 70.89 per dollar

Expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Indian rupee has extended the morning gains and trading higher by 43 paise at 70.89 per dollar on the back of domestic equities witnessing huge buying post Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman cut the corporate taxes..

Rupee has touched an intraday high of 70.67 per dollar.

The domestic currency opened higher by 12 paise at 71.20 per dollar versus Thursday's close 71.32.

Close

The rupee close at 71.32 against the US dollar on September 19 as heavy selling in domestic equities, unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices kept investors edgy, said PTI.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.38 in the previous session. Open interest declined 7.12% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Rupee

