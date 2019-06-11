App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee near day's high, trades at 69.43 per dollar

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 69.90, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading near day's high on June 11. It is trading higher by 22 paise at 69.43 per dollar versus previous close 69.65.

On June 10 the Indian currency erased al its day's gains and ended 19 paise lower at 69.65 against the US currency on the back of strengthening of the greenback against other Asian currencies and rising crude oil prices.

Rupee came under pressure in yesterday’s session ahead of the important inflation and industrial production number that will be released tomorrow. Dollar also rose against its major crosses that weighed on rupee as well as other Asian currencies, said Motilal Oswal.

Close
For the day, volatility could remain low as market participants will be cautious ahead of the important economic numbers. USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 69.90, it added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.