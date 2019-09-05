Rupee near day's high at 71.84 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee holding on its morning gains and trading near the day's high level.
It is trading at 71.84 per dollar, up 28 paise against previous close of 72.12.
The Indian rupee clawed back some lost ground on September 4, gaining 27 paise to settle at 72.12 against the US dollar in line with a recovery in domestic equities, said PTI.
Gains in domestic equity market also supported the local unit and helped it recoup some of its losses of the previous session, it added.
Also Read - Indian rupee unlikely to gain traction as investors stay shy: Poll
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.29 in the previous session. Open interest declined 2.21 percent in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it further said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.