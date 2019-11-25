Rupee near day's high at 71.63 per dollar

The Indian rupee extended early gains and trading near day's high at 71.63 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading higher.

It opened marginally higher at 71.69 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.71 per dollar.

The dollar and export-focused currencies edged higher on Monday on broadly upbeat headlines about US-China trade talks, while the pound climbed on hopes of an imminent Brexit and an end to years of political paralysis.

The Sensex was up 308.72 points or 0.76% at 40668.13, and the Nifty was up 92.90 points or 0.78% at 12007.30.

“The delay in US-China trade deal is keeping market participants on sidelines. Last week USD/INR remained pretty range bound, while conflicting and mixed messages by the Trump administration kept rupee on an edge. A long pause will further weaken risk appetite," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"For this week, we expect USD/INR spot to trade within 71.55-72.25 range. 72 will act as a strong resistance, until and unless there is clarity over trade deal,” he added.