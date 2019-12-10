Rupee near day's high at 70.92 per dollar

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
The Indian rupee extended morning gains and trading near day's high level, with some selling seen in the domestic equity market.
It opened at 1-month high at 70.96 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.05.
On December 9 the the rupee ended 16 paise higher at 71.05 against the US dollar on the back of softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback against other currencies overseas.
The Sensex was down 73.09 points or 0.18% at 40414.34, and the Nifty was down 25 points or 0.21% at 11912.50.
Oil prices dropped on Tuesday for a second straight session as the cons of a slowing global demand outlook outweighed the pros of OPEC's agreement with associated producers at the end of last week to deepen crude output cuts in early 2020.
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. central bank, while investors awaited clarity on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will take effect this weekend.The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.18 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.4% in the previous session. We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, said ICICIdirect.