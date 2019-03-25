Rupee near day's high at 68.97 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee erased some of its early losses and trading flat at 68.97 per dollar versus Friday's close 68.95.
The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 69.01 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 4.20% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 01:25 pm