App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Rupee may face subdued and sideways move in coming week against US dollar'

Traders can form a “Short Strangle” in the currency pair and go short on July 29's 69.25 Call Option as well as 68.5 Put Option at 0.05 each to gain the premium through theta decay

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Manali Bhatia

US Dollar/Indian Rupee bounced back from the support levels of 68.4. Last week, the currency pair formed the “Doji” candlestick pattern at the support levels on daily as well as weekly chart.

The pattern did its work and we have seen the weakness in Indian Rupee of approximately 60 paisa against the USD. It tested its target of 20 Day Moving Average which is placed at 68.79.

Close

related news

Moving ahead, in the coming week we can expect limited downside in rupee till the level of 69.2. After two months of strength in rupee, the pair has entered in sideways zone and going through the multi time frame analysis. We can clearly figure out that strength in the rupee is almost matured but bears are not looking strong enough to drag the currency below 69.20- 69.3 zone.

The 20-day moving average usually work as a median for the prices and any divergence from the average generally settle near it to regain the fresh move.

Taking the longer term view into consideration the monthly USD/rupee is trading at its 20-month moving average after going through significant decline and we can expect the prices to remain subdued at these levels for some time before fresh trending move.

In a weekly time frame, RSI has bounced back from the support levels and bullish “doji” candlestick pattern is followed by bullish candle which is providing further strength to the pattern. But traders need to keep in mind that the currency pair is trading below all major short term and long term moving averages and any weakness in rupee is likely to be very limited and short lived.

On daily chart, prices are trading above 20 DMA but immediately facing a medium term Exponential moving averages which is suggesting that bears in rupee is still skeptical and might lose strength at lower levels.

To put the above scenario into perspective, we believe that traders might face subdued and sideways move in the coming week. Though the strength in rupee seems to be matured but the downside is also limited. We believe that traders can form a “Short Strangle” in the currency pair and go short on July 29 69.25 Call Option as well as 68.5 Put Option at 0.05 each to gain the premium through theta decay.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Broker)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 09:03 am

tags #currency #Expert Columns #Rupee

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.