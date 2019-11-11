App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee may depreciate to 71.75-71.90/$ as Moody’s India downgrade deteriorates sentiment

Any dip till 71.10 can be used as a buying opportunity and gradually we could see the currency pair moving towards 71.75.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

The narrow range consolidation in USD/INR for the last few trading sessions has finally given a breakout on the upside. Buying was witnessed at lower levels and the currency pair closed with a weekly gain of approximately 30 paise.

We have witnessed a reversal pattern last week where prices broke the support level on an intraday basis but failed to sustain below it on a closing basis. Bears got trapped and prices broke out on the upside.

Close

In the upcoming week, we could see the ongoing uptrend continue. Short-term and medium-term exponential moving averages were trading with a flat curve for the last few days but now short-term averages have started trading with a positive slope.

20-DMA acts as a base for short term setup and the currency pair has consolidated near it for quite some time and now again has started trading upwards. The base for the currency pair is shifting upward and 70.5 is now emerging as new short-term support.

On the weekly chart, prices have taken support at important moving averages ribbon and formed a bullish candle.

Image111112019USDINR SPOT

The gap on the daily chart indicates that we could see a mild retracement to fill the gap and it would be an opportunity to buy for the traders. Any dip till 71.10 can be used as a buying opportunity and gradually we could see the currency pair moving towards 71.75.

Even though we have seen the breakout from the narrow range, 71.75 will remain a crucial level for bulls and should be used as a profit-booking point. On intraday charts, momentum indicators are trading in a bullish zone and prices are tagging the upper Bollinger band. This suggests that upward bias could continue in the coming days.

Fundamentally, factors like low crude oil prices, FII's inflow, rising Forex reserve are favourable. However, Moody’s India outlook downgrade to deteriorated the sentiment on Friday. As a result, INR may further depreciate to 71.75-71.90.

Trading strategy

Looking at the current scenario (Moody’s downgrade effect), where bias is looking positive traders can go long in USD/INR Futures at 71.35 and sell 3 calls of 71.75 at 0.06.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Expert Columns #Rupee

