Rupee may be headed for 72-mark, but don’t worry as 53% of BSE500 cos' forex debt has a natural hedge

After breaching 70/USD-mark, which shocked the market in the first place, the Indian rupee breached the 71-mark as well on Friday. The weakness is due to dollar strength and rising crude oil prices.

The currency is down over 11 percent from levels of 63/USD which was seen during January 2018. But, is the worst over? Maybe not. Most experts feel that the currency is on track to hit 72/USD and will result in tightening of monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India.

It will also have a cumulated impact on India Inc. Experts feel that most of the companies have their exposure hedged in terms of forex revenues, but the energy and infrastructural firms do not have a natural hedge and could see a rise in servicing costs.

"The Turkish lira event has made the outlook for macro-stability in India extremely sensitive to policy choice. We see greater chance of RBI erring on the side of caution and hiking policy rates earlier than necessary, the probability of another rate hike in September or December is highly likely now," Axis Capital said in a report.

"The pain would be felt by corporates with foreign liability positions. There are 125 companies with FX borrowings totaling USD 45 billion at the end of FY17, but total FX earnings from these companies were USD 51 billion, which shows that at a macro level there is a natural hedge. However, this can be misleading due to mismatch of liabilities and earnings at the sector level,” it said.

The brokerage firm looked at the top 30 companies that account for 91% of forex liabilities and broke them down to sector-wise classification. The good news is that oil, metals, cement, and conglomerates that collectively makeup 53% of FX liabilities have a natural hedge in the form of sufficient FX earnings.

Energy and infrastructure that do not have a natural hedge could see servicing costs rise with 9% rupee depreciation. In the case of energy, there is sufficient interest cover, but infrastructure looks vulnerable.

Where is rupee headed?

The Indian rupee has depreciated over 11 percent in 2018 which is largely weighed down by higher crude oil prices, the demand of dollars from defense and oil marketing firms and the overall strength in the dollar with respect to emerging market currencies.

Emerging market currencies are under pressure as the Argentine peso (ARS) and Turkish lira (TRY) have weakened significantly. The request by the Argentine government to the IMF for early release of USD 50 billion loan started the downslide in the Argentine peso.

"Rupee was overvalued on a trade-weighted real effective exchange rate. We are not overly concerned about the rupee beyond 72 level. Robust FDI flows in e-commerce companies, healthy forex reserves may limit the downside of the rupee," VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group & Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

The RBI is unlikely to intervene aggressively as the rupee is still overvalued and currencies of EMEs are depreciating sharply, suggest experts.

Most experts are not that worried about the fall in currency because a large part of the rupee depreciation is due to external factors. But, rising crude oil prices could well strain macros for India.

"Elevated crude prices could cause the Rupee to underperform its stable EM counterparts and would be negative for domestic bonds as well. Importers should cover through call options even though the cost of the premium is high," IFA Global said in a report.

"Any interventions through RBI can reverse the Rupee between 71 to 73, so booking forwards could be tricky. Exporters can book through range forwards structure protecting the range of 74 to 77 or should go slow on booking forwards keeping a stop loss of 70.40," it said.