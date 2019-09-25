Rupee marginally lower at 71.04 per dollar

ICICIdirect expects the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels.
The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 71.04 per dollar versus previous close 71.01.
Rupee opened lower at 71.07 per dollar.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday dropped 7 paise to close at 71.01 against the US dollar as foreign fund outflows and subdued equities weakened forex market sentiment, said PTI
However, easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback against rival currencies restricted the rupee fall to some extent, it added.
According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.05 in the previous session. Open interest declined 15.99% in the previous session.We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.