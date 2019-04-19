App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee logs 1st gain in four days, recovers 25 paise against dollar

Forex market will remain closed on Friday on account of 'Good Friday'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee Friday staged a strong comeback by regaining 25 paise to 69.35 against the US dollar after three sessions of losses amid sustained foreign fund inflows. On a weekly basis, the domestic currency saw a 18 paise decline.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened at 69.48. The local unit moved in a range of 69.61 to 69.33 before finally ending at 69.35, a rise of 25 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had lost 18 paise to close at 69.60 to the US dollar on Tuesday.

Currency market was shut on Wednesday on account of "Mahavir Jayanti".

related news

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.30 per cent to 97.29.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.36 per cent at USD 71.88 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,038.46 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

Equity benchmark Sensex retreated from its lifetime high to close 135 points lower Thursday. After rising to an intra-day record of 39,487.45 points, the 30-share index turned negative to settle 135.36 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,140.28. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 34.35 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,752.80.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.4189 and for rupee/euro at 78.4341. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.5519 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.04.

Forex market will remain closed on Friday on account of 'Good Friday'.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks for not a biopic but a ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: An all round performance from Mumbai Indians sees ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

BJP MP Narasimha Rao escapes a shoe by inches during his press confere ...

‘Ab Nyay Hoga’: BJP Borrows Congress Slogan to Send Across Message ...

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2019: TN HSC 12th Scores Declared at tnresult ...

Tamil Nadu Board TN HSE +2 Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Scores ...

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores Declared at tnresults ...

'Mental Hai Kya?' Movie Poster Draws Criticism From Actual Mental Heal ...

TN HSE+2 Result 2019 to be Announced: List of Websites to Check Tamil ...

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores Out at tnresults.n ...

TN 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result To Be Declared; How to C ...

Elections 2019: In Interview With News18, Mamata Says 'Mayawati's Vote ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

India to surpass UK as second-most targeted country for payment card ...

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

Indian markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Assam records over 75% polling till 7 pm in five seats; Nowgang sees h ...

Alia Bhatt talks about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranve ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal, Chelsea join Eintracht Frankfurt, Valencia in ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

WhatsApp to soon replace current stickers in doodle drawer with offici ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.