Rupee likely to trade in 73.80-74.65 range per US dollar, deploy Bull Put Spread next week

Bulls have taken a step forward in the United States Dollar/Indian Rupee (USD/INR) and shown resilience to escalate above 74.30 level. The currency pair closed at 74.38 per USD and registered a gain of approximately 55 paise on a week-on-week basis.

Heavy volatility cannot be ruled out in the upcoming trading week ahead of the US presidential election and a cautious approach needs to be adopted by the traders. The double-bottom formation and positive volatility divergence are favouring the bulls. The momentum indicators have started trading in a bullish zone and prices are tagging the upper Bollinger bands on the daily chart. The prices are facing the falling trend line resistance formed by joining the highs of July 14, 2020, and August 20, 2020, and considering the overall scenario, it is likely to break on the upside. The second horizontal resistance is shaping up at 74.65 levels.

Traders can expect two scenarios in coming trading sessions:1. The level of 75.25 per USD can be expected if the level of 74.65 per USD trades on a higher side on a closing basis.

2. The currency pair could trade in the range of 73.80 to 74.65 per USD with positive bias.

USD/INR DAILY

The upward-sloping medium-term, as well as short-term moving averages, are likely to provide a cushion to the prices on every decline. Apart from this, the strong base for the medium-term is intact in the 72.05 to 72.25 per USD range and any volatile move on the back of the event is likely to witness demand at these levels.

Economic triggers

US unemployment claim data which reflect the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits for the first time, has come slightly better than the estimates. 7.51 lakhs people have claimed for the benefits against the forecast of 7.75 lakhs. Apart from this, the US GDP numbers for the third quarter released on October 29, has also positively surpassed the expectations and likely to support the USD in the short-term.

The delay in the US stimulus package has resulted in the depreciation of INR but considering the decent foreign reserve with RBI, the INR is not likely to depreciate below a certain limit. The selling pressure can be expected by the central bank of India in the currency pair at a higher level and rupee is unlikely to fall below 75.25 per USD in the short term.

Dollar index analysis

The range shift in momentum indicators in the weekly time frame from bearish to sideways has played its part and an up move of approximately 1.10 points has been witnessed in the initial four days of recent trading week. The prices are currently trading near the short-term resistance of 74. The falling trend line resistance has been broken on an upside and any close above 74 levels could take the bulls towards 74.65 levels. The immediate support is shaping up at 73.35.

Trading Strategy

The bullish bias is quite evident in the overall structure of currency pair and to trade the setup, traders can deploy a theta depreciating based 'Bull Put Spread'. The out of the money put option can be sold to gain the premium amount and deep out of the money put option can be bought to hedge the position.

Sell USD/INR 73.75 PE at 0.1425Buy USD/INR 73.25 PE at 0.0500

Expected gain - 0.0925

The strategy is apt to handle the expected volatility. Though the maximum loss (0.4075) is higher than the maximum profit, the probability of profit is quite high.

Note – Options premium resembles the last traded price as on October 29, 2020 for the November 6, contract. Closing price is taken as per spot levels at 20:30 hours IST on October 29, 2020.

(Manish Srivastava is the Senior Technical Analyst (Equity & Currency) at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. (SEBI Reg.No.INH100002524) (RA).)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.