Rupee likely to trade between 71.1-72 against US dollar this week

Manali Bhatia

Amid all global uncertainty and domestic tensions, USD/INR is all set to form a new short term base in the range of 71.1 to 70.9. As per technical structure after a strong rally, the currency pair is likely to go sideways again and expected to form a base for the short term.

After testing the previous highs of 2019, the USD cooled off mildly from the highs. The prices have gone up quite sharply but from the last two weeks we have been maintaining the sideways stance with negative bias which turned out to be quite fruitful for the traders. Now, the currency pair seems to be settling down and trying to form a new base near 20 Day Moving Average and previous resistance level which is now acting as a support.

This base building process is likely to take place in the range of 71.1 to 70.9. However, USD/INR in long term trend is still bullish as prices are above all major short term, as well as, long term upward sloping moving averages. As a result, in long run it may reach to 73.

On fundamental front, USD is holding strong position and India is now likely to react on Chinese Yuan theme. The unrest in Hong Kong and intent depreciation of Yuan by Central Bank for increasing the exports as they are hit by trade war which has immensely deteriorated the sentiments of Yuan in last few days.

Now, new round of tariffs by USA on remaining $300 billion items on different legs which are likely to get affected from Sunday onwards. Resultant escalation of already heated trade war but China indicated that it would not immediately retaliate against increased tariff which could cool off the existing ongoing heated sentiments in Yuan.

On the technical front too, the USD/YUAN is looking highly overbought and gap on daily chart with negative divergence indicating that it could go sideways for some days. Indian Rupee would also impact up to large extent as China being the largest emerging economy. The lack of clarity in recent developments is likely to keep the USD/INR in sideways zone in an upcoming week.

Anticipation of US-China trade negotiation pulled down the pressure on Yuan which gives support to Rupee and we saw sharp 40 paisa appreciation in Rupee in Friday’s session (close @ 71.4). In addition, lower Brent crude prices, higher 10 yr govt bond yield and green dollar index also strengthen it. Contrarily after hours, lower than estimated GDP data may deteriorate this positive sentiment on rupee. However, Govt on front foot to play against this slowdown. Hence, combining all of these INR may play on Zigzag formation in between 71.1 -72.

To put the technical and fundamental picture into perspective, it can be summed up that USD/INR is likely to trade in the range of 71.1 to 72 in an upcoming week and traders can form short strangle and go short in 72 CE and 71 PE at 0.065 and 0.0875 respectively of September 6 contract to gain the Theta.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.