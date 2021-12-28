MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee jumps 34 paise to close at 74.66 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.95 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.60 and a low of 74.95.

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Continuing its gain for the ninth trading session in a row, the rupee surged 34 paise to close at 74.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities amid a rising appetite for high-risk assets.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.95 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.60 and a low of 74.95.

In the previous session, the rupee appreciated 3 paise to 75 against the US dollar. Positive moves in Indian equity indices and stronger Asian currencies aided sentiments, forex traders said, adding that trading is likely to remain range-bound this week ahead of the year-end holidays.

However, Omicron worries and firm crude oil prices restricted the appreciation bias of the local unit to some extent. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 477.24 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 57,897.48, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 147 points or 0.86 per cent to 17,233.25.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 96.02. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.57 per cent to USD 79.05 per barrel.

Close
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,038.25 crore, as per stock exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #markets #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Dec 28, 2021 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.