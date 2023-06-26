Rupee inches up to 81.98 against dollar on steady cash flow from FIIs

rupee

The rupee opened marginally higher against the dollar on June 26 on the back of sustained flow of foreign funds into the local equity markets.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 81.98 to a dollar, up 0.06 percent from its previous close of 82.03. The currency opened at 81.99 a dollar.

So far in June, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought over $3 billion in equities. "Probably, the RBI is absorbing the same through buying on the spot near 81.80-82.00 and piling up the reserves. In the near term, the currency is expected to weaken steadily towards 82.50-82.80 as expectation of a stronger USD, weaker counter currencies- yuan and yen and a comeback of geopolitical tension - leading to volatility in oil will put some pressure," said CR Forex in its latest note.

Asian currencies were trading mixed as Oil prices regained after a revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in Russia and its potential impact on crude supply from one of the world's largest producers.

A clash between Moscow and Russian mercenary group Wagner was averted on Saturday after the heavily armed mercenaries pulled out of the southern Russian city of Rostov under a deal that halted their rapid advance on the capital.

Asian currencies traded mixed in the early hours. China's renminbi fell 0.46 percent, while Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar were down 0.13 percent each. Japanese yen gained 0.22 percent, South Korean won 0.18 percent, while Philippines peso and Singapore dollar gained 0.08 percent each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.72, down 0.18 percent from its previous close of 102.90.

With inputs from Reuters