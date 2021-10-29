MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee inches higher by 4 paise to end at 74.88 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.78 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.74 and a low of 74.98 during the day’s trade. It finally ended at 74.88 a dollar.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee gained 4 paise to close at 74.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday despite volatile domestic equities, as IPO-related inflows and some pullback in crude oil prices supported the local unit.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.78 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.74 and a low of 74.98 during the day’s trade. It finally ended at 74.88 a dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.92 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 93.55.

This week remained relatively calmer even after volatile domestic equities, however retreat of crude oil and dollar index from high added tailwind in rupee, said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Close

Related stories

"With multiple IPOs lined up in coming weeks, dollar supply looks huge but at the same time, weakness in equities could limit the price action within range,” Parmar said.

The downside as well as upside remains capped, with the market heading towards a holiday truncated week.

"From the level front, spot USDINR is likely to consolidate in the range of 74.70 to 75.20,” Parmar said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex fell 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 59,306.93, while the broader NSE Nifty tanked 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21 per cent to USD 84.50 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,818.51 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Oct 29, 2021 04:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.