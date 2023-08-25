Rupee in gradual descent; targeting 84 over next six months amid dollar strength, says Finrex’s Bhansali

the weakness in the rupee will be slow and gradual, depending on how Asian currencies and the dollar behave after the (US Fed’s annual) Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Symposium

In a recent interview with Moneycontrol, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said the rupee could gradually decline, possibly reaching 84 against the dollar in the next six months, due to the dollar’s strength and the Chinese yuan’s weakness.

This weakening is expected to occur gradually, and should have a limited impact on currency-related inflation, he added. Bhansali sees the Rupee at 82.60 by December and 84 by March. Edited excerpts:

Why has the rupee touched a record low, will it continue to decline?

The rupee touched a record low because of the rising interest rate differential between the Chinese yuan and the US dollar due to which the yuan hit a low of almost 7.35 and allowed the RBI to leave the rupee at 82.95 level, which it had been protecting vehemently.

The dollar index also rose to 103.50 from a low of 99.50 as Fed officials turned hawkish on interest rates, giving the dollar index the necessary boost with a fall in the Japanese yen from 138 to 145. The Dow has been on the downside for almost 8 days, and so have gold and other riskier assets. This has given rise to risk aversion.

Oil has also moved up from $70 to $85 per barrel, making oil companies buy dollars. The only seller of dollars is the RBI, which had built strong dollar reserves at 81.70, thus allowing sales of the dollar at rupee weakness time. It sold $2 billion on Wednesday and possibly warned bankers to cut their dollar-rupee arbitrage positions, which resulted in the rupee making a high of 82.37 on Tuesday. So, the weakness in the rupee will be slow and gradual, depending on how Asian currencies and the dollar behave after the (US Fed’s annual) Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Symposium on Friday.

What will be the impact of the weakening rupee on FPI flows?

Though I am still positive, in the last 15 days FPI inflows have tapered to almost $1.8 billion from about $8 billion about 20 days ago. A weak rupee always drives away FPI investments as they start losing their investments in the country. However, a slow weakness will allow FPIs to continue investing.

Will this delay the rate cut cycle and do you think the RBI needs to hike rates?

The government is bent on controlling inflation and will surely take steps on it like it took steps to contain tomato and onion prices. I expect vegetable price inflation to fall by October-November. The rate cut cycle is expected to start only after March 24 as the RBI expects interest rates to be higher, at 5.7 percent, and therefore (there may be) no rate cuts for the next 6-7 months. They may not hike rates, allowing the currency to be a bit weak, possibly for exporters to benefit.

What is your outlook on inflation and the 10-year government bond yield?

In the coming three months, I foresee inflation staying within 5-8 percent, leaning slightly towards the lower end, at around 6 percent. During the same period, the 10-year government bond yield is expected to hover around 7.25 percent. Looking ahead, over the course of a year, I anticipate the 10-year yield will decline to around 6.80 percent.

What is your outlook for the Rupee?

The rupee may be allowed to weaken a bit, albeit slowly, towards 84 in the next six months if the current situation of dollar strength and Chinese yuan weakness persists. The upmove will be slow and, therefore, there won’t be much effect on inflation or currency weakness. My target is 82.60 by December and 84 by March.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.