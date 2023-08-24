Rupee hits over three-week high, seen at 82 against dollar in near term

Traders now awaiting minutes of the RBI due later on Thursday for cues on the path of monetary policy with inflation running high.

The Indian rupee opened higher for the third session in a row on August 24 to hit over a three-week high against the US dollar at 82.47 a dollar, up 0.26 percent from its previous close. In intraday, the currency touched a high of 82.46 -- a level last seen on August 2.

On August 23, the rupee strengthened sharply to close at 82.68, up 0.3 percent from the day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold dollars heavily and warned bankers not to take arbitrage positions in offshore market which ensured long positions were cut, traders said.

"All in all, with DXY resisting around 103.50 levels, appreciation in the Chinese Yuan and Japanese Yen, and domestic fundamentals remaining positive, the rupee is likely to have a soft-landing towards 82.20-82 levels in the near term,” traders said.

Traders now await the minutes of the RBI due later on August 24 for cues on the path of monetary policy with inflation running high. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on August 23 that core inflation was still elevated though he expected food prices to start cooling from September.

Globally, traders are eagerly awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium to assess the possibility of interest rates stabilising as the ongoing hiking cycle concludes.

Asian currencies were trading higher as the dollar fell on improved risk appetite and pullback in the US yields. The South Korean won was up 1.3 percent, Taiwanese dollar 0.45 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.37 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.26 percent, Thai Baht 0.11 percent and the Singapore dollar 0.05 percent. The Japanese yen fell 0.1 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.389, down 0.03 percent from its previous close of 103.42.

(with Bloomberg inputs)