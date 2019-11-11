Rupee hits nearly one-month low of 71.48 per dollar

The Indian rupee was trading nearly a month low on November 11, following selling pressure in domestic equity market.

The currency was down 20 paise at 71.48 per dollar, the lowest level since since October 15.

It opened lower by 8 paise at 71.36 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.28.

It touched an intraday low of 71.53 per dollar.

The Sensex was down 35.58 points at 40,288.03, and the Nifty was down 13.80 points at 11,894.40.

"Moody's decision to change its outlook to negative from stable is a matter of concern. But it is unlikely to have major impact on the rupee in the near term," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"There is lot of optimism regarding the trade deal between the US and China. Hence this may provide relief to the rupee."

"Domestic and global equities remain strong. This may also support the rupee. Focus will now shift to India's macroeconomic data to be released in the next week. In the near term the rupee may trade in the range of 70.80 and 71.60," he added.

Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed caution over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, with investors shrugging off comments over the weekend by US President Donald Trump that talks were going well.

The dollar held near multi-week highs amid optimism that the United States and China would roll back tariffs that have hurt global growth.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.35 in the previous session. Open interest declined 2.97% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.