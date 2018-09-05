Rupee hits fresh record low. These factors are adding to the weakness as it inches towards 72/$

Indian rupee touched the fresh record lows of 71.67 intraday against the US dollar on Wednesday. In 2018 so far, the currency has fallen as much as 11%. Experts have attributed this primarily to global factors.

Here are the factors that have had an impact on the duo:

Strengthening dollar: Many experts, including former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have said that the strengthening of dollar is one of the main reason behind rupee’s steep fall in recent weeks. In the last one month, the rupee has fallen from 68.51 to 71.34.

The upcoming September US Fed meet is also inducing fear in investors as the Fed might increase key interest rates by 25 bps.

Trade war: One of the reasons behind strengthening dollar is escalating trade tensions between the US and other countries. FX Monitor Report on Tuesday said US dollar strengthened after investors took positions in safe haven assets on the back of escalating trade tensions.

US president Donald Trump has in recent weeks threatened to pull US out of WTO. Trump, on Saturday, said there was no need to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement and warned Congress not to meddle with the talks to revamp NAFTA or he would terminate the trilateral pact altogether.

Emerging market currencies: Asian currencies, particularly from the emerging markets have been on free fall in recent times, pulling rupee along with it. Much has already been written about the debacle of Turkish lira which fell as much as 85% this year. This has led to a negative sentiment in the market.

Rising crude prices: Higher crude oil price in the international market has also been detrimental for the health of Indian rupee. The fear that Iranian oil output will fall further as the US sanctions become effective from November has kept investors at bay. Rupee has further been hit as the demand of dollars from oil marketing firms have gone up due to weak rupee.

The benchmark Brent crude has been trading at a month high, upwards of USD 78 per barrel.