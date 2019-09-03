Rupee hits fresh 2019 low; likely to trade around 71-73.25 per dollar in coming weeks

Raja Venkatraman

The Rupee continued to spiral down despite a 35 bps rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month.

The measures taken by RBI to revive the economy failed as the Rupee continued to fall beyond the 72 mark against the US dollar, clocking a fresh low of this year.

During July and August this year, foreign investors sold Indian equities worth over $3 billion after the government increased the surcharge on FPIs in the Budget.

With continued global slowdown and the absence of any positive triggers, INR continues to fuel more upside and attract some steady weakening.

The emerging-market turmoil continues to create more pressure on the INR reasserting its status as Asia's weakest currency.

And the outlook for the currency has turned more negative with government initiatives to fuel some recovery turning sour.

Higher time frame charts are highlighting that the trend had been on a decline until they encountered strong support around 68.5 that we have been highlighting in our previous issues.

After spending a while around that zone the USD/INR quickly rebounded and has now risen by more than Rs 3 from that level.

The current rise continues to attract more buying interest and the display of fresh momentum shows that we could see further weakening in the coming days.

The onset of fresh upward momentum highlights the possibility of more weakening towards the next set of resistances around 73.25 in the coming days.

The last few weeks the weakening of the USD/INR pair has held on to higher levels that clearly suggests that bullish bias is in play.

Judging from the negative impact on the INR from the RBI rate cut, we can only conclude that the cut was already largely priced in.

While hopes of some relief in INR is expected, the headwinds surrounding this continues to emerge from the US-China trade war that does not seem to be slowing anytime soon.

The state of affairs continues to be a little jittery at the moment and one should look to hedge against a weaker INR in the coming weeks. The immediate range which one can expect is around 71 to 73.25 for the coming few weeks.

With worsening of relations between global superpowers we could now enter a period of sustained weakening towards the end of 2019.

This is the line of approach we have been maintaining in our engagement with the markets be it currency or equities. The key is on how we develop a perspective and engage with the market.

We have a NeoTrader approach that has been quite helpful in the current market conditions to give us some cues on the direction of the market.

Volatility shall only step up but then if you are empowered to see through the chaos you can hold on to your analysis.

