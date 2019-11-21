Rupee gains, trades at day's high

The Indian rupee has recovered from the lows and trading at day's high level at 71.75 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 71.83 per dollar versus previous close 71.81.

The rupee ended 10 paise lower at 71.81 against the US dollar on November 20, on concerns about US-China trade deal progress.

Oil prices retreated on Thursday as a spat over Hong Kong added to worries of a delay in any US-China trade deal, after posting steep gains in the previous session on bullish US crude inventory data.

The Sensex was down 73.40 points or 0.18% at 40578.24, and the Nifty was down 26.10 points or 0.22% at 11973.00.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.86 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.84% in the previous session.