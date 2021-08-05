MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Don’t miss the webinar on Capturing the Essence of ESG in the Indian Market.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee gains for 4th straight session, settles at 74.17/USD

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.15 and hit an intra-day low of 74.28.

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST

The rupee settled for the day on a flat note and inched 2 paise higher to close at 74.17 (provisional) against the US currency, marking the fourth straight session of gains on Thursday.

Forex traders said price action remained subdued as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on Friday for further cues.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.15 and hit an intra-day low of 74.28.

It finally closed at 74.17, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.19 against the US dollar.

Close

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.74 per cent to USD 70.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.05 percent to 92.22.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 123.07 points or 0.23 percent higher at 54,492.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 35.80 points or 0.22 percent to 16,294.60.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,828.57 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Aug 5, 2021 04:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.