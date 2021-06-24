MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee gains for 2nd straight day; settles 9 paise higher at 74.18/USD

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.20, and hit an intra-day high of 74.16 and a low of 74.25.

PTI
June 24, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST

The rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 9 paise higher at 74.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a rally in domestic equities and weaker American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.20, and hit an intra-day high of 74.16 and a low of 74.25.

It finally finished at 74.18, higher by 9 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.27 against the US dollar.

"It’s the very quiet session for the forex market as participants waiting for Fed speakers comments and Bank of England’s policy decision. Indian rupee along with other Asian currencies stayed calm and traded in small range,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Close

Related stories

Parmar further noted that so far this month, the rupee has been the worst performing among Asian currencies, bucking the last two years of gain in June month.

"The surge in crude oil price and higher broad-based dollar weighed on the rupee,” he added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.23 to USD 75.36 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.08 per cent to 91.72.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 392.92 points or 0.75 percent higher at 52,699.00, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 103.50 points or 0.66 percent to 15,790.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,156.53 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jun 24, 2021 04:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.