MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee gains for 2nd straight day; settles 10 paise higher at 73.85 against dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.83, and hit an intra-day high of 73.76 and a low of 73.97.

PTI
May 04, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST

The rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.83, and hit an intra-day high of 73.76 and a low of 73.97.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.95 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.42 percent to 91.33.

"Rupee traded strong as capital markets witnessed some sell-off. There is some support to USDINR at lower levels near 73.80 as crude prices hold rates that can keep prices on rupee resistance beyond 73.75. Going ahead rupee can be seen in a range of 73.75-74.25," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Close

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 465.01 points or 0.95 percent lower at 48,253.51, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 137.65 points or 0.94 percent to 14,496.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 2,289.46 crore, as per exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.81 percent to $68.78 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: May 4, 2021 05:19 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.