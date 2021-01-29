MARKET NEWS

Rupee gains 9 paise to finish at 72.96 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.01, and hit an intra-day high of 72.93 and a low of 73.01. It finally finished at 72.96, higher by 9 paise over its last close.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST

The rupee gained 9 paise to settle at 72.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday even as the domestic equity markets closed with significant losses.

On Thursday, the rupee had finished at 73.05 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.32 percent to 90.74.

Meanwhile, the pre-Budget Economic Survey on Friday said India’s economic growth is likely to rebound with an 11 per cent expansion in the next financial year as it makes a ’V-shaped’ recovery after witnessing a pandemic-led carnage.

Close

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to contract by a record 7.7 percent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2021.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 also said the agriculture sector is the only silver lining while services, manufacturing and construction were most hit by the lockdown that was imposed to curb the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 588.59 points or 1.26 percent lower at 46,285.77, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 182.95 points or 1.32 percent to 13,634.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,712.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41 percent to USD 55.76 per barrel.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jan 29, 2021 04:33 pm

