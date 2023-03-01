 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 82.50 against US dollar

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.48 against the American currency and finally settled at 82.50 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 8 paise over its previous close of 82.58.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.67 and touched an intra-day high of 82.47 and a low of 82.72 against the greenback.

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to close at 82.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiments.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.36 and a low of 82.61 against the dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.39 per cent to 104.45. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.41 per cent to USD 83.11 per barrel.

Rupee traded strong as the dollar faced hurdles near 105 along. Moreover, weakness in crude oil prices also supported the local unit, with WTI taking resistance at USD 77 per barrel, said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.