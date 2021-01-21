MARKET NEWS

Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 72.96 and touched the day’s high of 72.93 against the greenback before shedding some gains towards the fag-end of the session.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST

Extending its gains for the third straight session, the Indian rupee added another 6 paise to settle at a near five-month high of 72.99 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a weaker American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund inflows.

It finally closed higher by 6 paise at 72.99 to the dollar, a level not seen since September 1, 2020.

It finally closed higher by 6 paise at 72.99 to the dollar, a level not seen since September 1, 2020.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.05 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.31 percent to 90.19.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined 167.36 points or 0.34 percent to end at 49,624.76; while the NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 percent at 14,590.35.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,289.05 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.87 percent to USD 55.59 per barrel.
