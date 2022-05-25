English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Rupee gains 5 paise to 77.52 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.54 against the American dollar, then gained some more ground to quote 77.52, registering a rise of 5 paise over the previous close.

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 77.52 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Wednesday as a firm trend in domestic equities boosted investor sentiments.

    However, surging global crude prices and unabated foreign capital outflows capped the appreciation bias in the local unit, forex traders said.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.54 against the American dollar, then gained some more ground to quote 77.52, registering a rise of 5 paise over the previous close.

    It was moving in a close range of 77.54 to 77.51 in early deals.

    In the previous session, the rupee settled at 77.57 against the American currency.

    Close

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 101.92.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 242.62 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 54,295.23 points while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 68.85 points or 0.43 per cent to 16,194 points.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 1.20 per cent to USD 114.92 per barrel.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,393.45 crore, as per stock exchange data.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Rupee
    first published: May 25, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.