 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee gains 44 paise to close at 81.25 against US dollar

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 81.80, but pared the losses and settled for the day at 81.25 (provisional), registering a rise of 44 paise over its previous close.

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 44 paise higher at 81.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities.

However, rising crude oil prices capped the gains in the rupee, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 81.80, but pared the losses and settled for the day at 81.25 (provisional), registering a rise of 44 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.25 and a low of 81.82 against the American currency.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 81.69 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.45 per cent to 101.93.