Rupee gains 3 paise to close at 82.37 against US dollar

Mar 27, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 82.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as a positive trend in domestic equities and a weak dollar supported investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.36 against the American currency and finally settled at 82.37 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 3 paise over its previous close of 82.40.During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.27 and a low of 82.42 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 103.09.Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.68 per cent to USD 75.50 per barrel.According to Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the Indian rupee appreciated amid positive domestic markets and a soft Dollar.

However, positive crude oil prices capped sharp gains. ”We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on month end Dollar demand from importers and sustained FII outflows. Worries over credit crunch in the US and Europe due to the banking crisis may lead to risk-off sentiments,” Choudhary said.