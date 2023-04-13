 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee gains 27 paise to close at 81.84 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

The rupee appreciated 27 paise to close at 81.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.99 against the US currency and finally closed at 81.84 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 27 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.83 and a low of 82.01 against the dollar. On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.11 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 101.26.Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.27 per cent to USD 87.09 per barrel.