Rupee gains 21 paise Vs dollar in early trade

With the 73.80 mark being taken out, we believe that rupee can witness further strength towards the 73.00-73.10 mark in coming days, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Indian rupee opened 21 paise higher at 73.45 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 73.66, amid selling trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On December 1, domestic currency ended higher by 39 paise at 73.66 against Friday's close of 74.05.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was down 167.51 points or 0.38% at 44487.93, and the Nifty was down 32.90 points or 0.25% at 13076.10.

"Rupee scaled high and went pass 73.50 at one point during trading in NSE. The Reserve Bank of India may have bought dollar around Rs 73.45/$1, as this has led to sharp paring of losses in dollar/rupee spot market," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

"Rupee had risen sharply to six-week low of Rs 73.45/$1 by early noon trade Tuesday on likely inflows into local stocks after MSCI announced the addition of 12 Indian stocks to its global standard indices, bunched up dollar flows after an extended weekend and a weak greenback," he added.

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by delaying a formal meeting to decide whether to increase output in January.

USD-INR December future finally moved below 74 levels amid continued FII flows in equities. At the same time, decline in Dollar index has also kept the pressure on the pair. However, levels near 73.50 are likely to extend strong support, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.86 in the last session. The open interest rose 14.6% for the December series contract, it added.

"An incessant rally in domestic equity indices and slide in greenback towards two and half year lows has paved the way for a sharp appreciation in rupee of around 0.64% towards 74.44 mark, wherein it has breached the crucial barrier of 73.80 mark. More positive news about another promising vaccine candidate which looks set to be rolled out soon and upbeat manufacturing data from China has cheered the street and raised hopes of a swifter recovery," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"This is leading investors to dump dollar and move towards riskier currencies, despite the warning by the Fed Chair that significant challenges and uncertainties for the US economy still remain. All eyes will now be on the Fed’s upcoming meeting, where it is likely to come out with further monetary easing measures to boost the economy, amid no further fiscal support in the last few months. Nonetheless, with the 73.80 mark being taken out, we believe that rupee can witness further strength towards the 73.00-73.10 mark in coming days," she added.