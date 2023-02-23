 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollar

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking its regional peers and lower crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.78 against the American currency and finally settled at 82.73 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.88. During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.71 and a low of 82.79 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 104.61. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.34 per cent to USD 80.87 per barrel.