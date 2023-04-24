 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 81.91 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.08 against the US currency and finally closed at 81.91 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close.

However, selling pressure from foreign institutional investors may weigh on the rupee at higher levels. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.08 against the US currency and finally closed at 81.91 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.88 and a low of 82.09 against the dollar. The rupee on Friday settled at 82.06 against the US dollar. The rupee appreciated on Monday on strong domestic equities and a soft US dollar. Weak trend in crude oil price also supported the rupee.

However, FII outflows capped sharp gains, Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas – said. ”We expect the rupee to trade with a positive tone on easing global crude oil price and positive domestic equities. Dollar may continue to remain weak as overall economic data continues to remain largely weak, leading to increasing concerns over recession,” Choudhary said.