Rupee gains 12 paise versus dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee gained in the early tarde on Thursday. It has opened higher by 12 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 71.07.

On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise as China offering to buy additional US goods to ease trade tensions bolstered hopes of a partial deal between the two major economies, said PTI.

Forex traders said most of the Asian currencies gained against the US dollar on China's offer to buy extra US goods, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.20 in the previous session. Open interest declined 0.42% in the previous session.