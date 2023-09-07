Rupee flat in opening trade against US dollar, all eyes on RBI

Traders said they are watching for any RBI's intervention as the domestic currency hovers near its record low.

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher but soon erased all its gains to trade flat against US dollar in a thinly traded market on September 7 morning.

Traders said they were watching for any intervention by the Reserve Bank of India as the domestic currency hovers near its record low.

The home currency opened at 83.14 and touched a high and a low of 83.11 and 83.14 a dollar, respectively. At 9.10 am, the rupee was trading at 83.15, down 0.01 percent from its previous close of 83.14.

"Overall, we expect that the USDINR pair should top out near 83.20-25 levels again, as domestic fundamentals are still better off and RBI can start rescue operations to make the ‘U-turn’. Broadly, we believe that the fair value of the rupee is near 82 to 82.20 and it could start moving towards the same very soon," CR Forex said in a note.

The dollar stayed strong on positive US economic data, increasing the likelihood of more interest rate hikes. The yen hit a 10-month low.

Market odds of a quarter-point rate hike in November rose to 60 percent from 50 percent after strong service-sector data. Traders are now watching for next week's US inflation data to gauge the future policy direction.

Brent oil rose to $ 90.50 a barrel after US crude inventories came lower than expected.

"As the dollar gained steam, the rupee fell close to its closing low as RBI’s presence seemed only to keep supplying dollars without changing its direction” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

“The oil upside is another problem for the rupee as it goes through another rough day today despite fundamentals being one of the best amongst major economies."

Asian currencies weak

Asian currencies were trading weaker. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.25 percent, the South Korean won lost 0.14 percent. The China Offshore, Singapore dollar, Thai Baht and the Taiwanese dollar were down 0.05 percent each.

The Philippines peso gained 0.2 percent, the Hong Kong dollar and the Japanese yen 0.05 percent each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.85, down 0.01 percent from its previous close of 104.86.

(with Bloomberg inputs)