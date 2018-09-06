App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 06:18 PM IST
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee falls for 7th consecutive session, ends at record closing low of 71.99/$

The rupee has depreciated by about 13 percent so far this year, 5 percent in the last one month and 3 percent in last seven straight sessions. It has fallen from 70 to 72 against the dollar in 21 sessions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The rupee continued to depreciate for the seventh consecutive session and fell to a fresh low against the dollar, crossing the 72-mark for the first time on September 6.

The consistent dollar demand pulled the currency down to an all-time intraday low of 72.11 against the greenback, but it managed to get some support from supply of dollar by Reserve Bank of India, which helped it recover by 30 paise.

The stability in currencies of emerging markets like Argentinian peso and  Turkish lira also helped recovery.

Finally, the currency ended at a record closing low of 71.99 to the dollar, falling 23 paise from the previous settlement.

With this, the rupee depreciated by about 13 percent so far this year, 5 percent in last one month and 3 percent in last seven straight sessions. It has fallen from 70 to 72 a dollar in 21 sessions.

The Indian rupee hit a low of Rs 70/$ on August 13 and since then it has been on the downside. The index touched 71/$ on August 31 and 72/$ on September 6.

Despite the sharp fall, the depreciation in currency is not over, experts said.

"The sudden volatility seen in the rupee performance can be attributed to external factors such as global trade tensions, strengthening dollar, and overall weakness in emerging market currencies," Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Drip Capital said.

He believes, fundamentally the rupee should continue to depreciate against the dollar in the long run given the interest rate and inflation differential in the two countries.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 06:18 pm

