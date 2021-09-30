MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee falls for 5th straight session, settles 9 paise down at 74.23/USD

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a negative note at 74.28 per dollar as against its previous close of 74.14.

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee declined by 9 paise to end at 74.23 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, marking its fifth straight session of fall, amid risk averse sentiments and foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a negative note at 74.28 per dollar as against its previous close of 74.14.

It hovered in the range of 74.18 to 74.36 per dollar during the day before ending at 74.23 against the American currency.

The domestic unit has lost 59 paise in the last five trading sessions.

"The Indian rupee depreciated for the fifth day in row amid risk averse sentiments and foreign fund outflows. Markets started pricing rollback of pandemic-related easing as growth recovers and inflation expectations stay high,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Close

Related stories

Parmar further said that the rupee stayed calmer on Thursday, compared to the prior three days, as participants are cautious ahead of the release of month-end economic data.

"Trend seems to be bearish for the local unit following safe haven dollar demand and risk-averse tone,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 94.29.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 286.91 points, or 0.48 per cent lower, at 59,126.36, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 93.15 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 17,618.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,896.02 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Sep 30, 2021 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.