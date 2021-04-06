English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee falls by 12 paise to close at 73.42 (provisional) against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.22 against the greenback and traded in the range of 73.20 to 73.42 during the day.

PTI
April 06, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

The rupee pared its initial gains and closed down by 12 paise at 73.42 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday amid concerns that rising COVID-19 cases and subsequent lockdowns in some states may hurt economic recovery.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.22 against the greenback and traded in the range of 73.20 to 73.42 during the day.

The rupee finally ended at 73.42 against the American currency, registering a fall of 12 paise over its previous closing of 73.30.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Forex traders said rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market also weighed on investors’ sentiment.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 92.71.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 2.37 percent up at USD 63.62 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 42.07 points or 0.09 percent higher at 49,201.39, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 45.70 points or 0.31 percent to 14,683.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 931.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Apr 6, 2021 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.