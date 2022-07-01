Rupee falls below 79 per dollar to hit fresh record low

The rupee on Friday fell below the 79 mark against the dollar for the first time to hit a fresh record low amid an unabated exodus of foreign investors from the Indian markets and a surge in global crude oil prices.

The currency opened at 78.98 and hit a fresh record low of 79.12 a dollar. At 9.20am, the currency was trading at 79.09 a dollar, down 0.15 percent from its previous close of 78.98 a dollar.

In the last two sessions, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention prevented the home currency from declining to 79 a dollar, dealers said.

A sharp increase in crude oil stoked concerns over a widening current account deficit (CAD) and inflation. "The surge in the Brent price is expected to keep the domestic currency under pressure. The domestic bond market too is expected to see a correction from its earlier gains due to elevated crude prices," said IFA Global in a note to investors.

Foreign institutional investors have offloaded equities worth around $28 billion so far this year.

Emkay Research has raised the CAD forecast for FY23 to $112 billion or 3.3 percent of the GDP from $102 billion or 3 percent of the GDP amid worsening terms of trade with oil sustaining above $110 a barrel and commodity pressures showing now sign of easing.

"The rupee's performance has been caught between worsening external terms of trade, a fast changing global risk environment, FPI (foreign portfolio investor) outflows and the RBI's forex stance. The recent strong intervention by the RBI in spot and forward has implied a sharp fall in foreign exchange reserves and decadal low forward premia. However, continuing with the same force for long will come at a cost. We believe the RBI may eventually let the exchange rate adjust to new realities, albeit orderly, letting it act as a natural macro stabiliser to policy reaction functions," Emkay Research said in a note. Emkay sees dollar-rupee in the range of 77.50-79.00 in the near term.

The rupee has continued to move downhill since the beginning of the year, against a backdrop of heavy foreign fund outflows from domestic markets, safe-haven dollar climbing towards two-decade highs, and firming crude oil prices.

While the US is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, the European Central Bank is about to join the rate hike league at its July meeting. Tightening financial conditions and elevated inflation are triggering worries of a global growth slowdown, while favouring the safe-haven dollar index.