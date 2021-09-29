MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 74.14 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.18 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.08 and a low of 74.26 against the US dollar in day trade.

PTI
September 29, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee fell by 8 paise to close at 74.14 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.18 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.08 and a low of 74.26 against the US dollar in day trade.

The local unit finally settled at 74.14 a dollar, down 8 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.06 against the greenback.

"The Indian rupee depreciated amid strong dollar and muted domestic markets. Dollar gained strength on the back of a surge in US treasury yields. Yields are rising on expectation that the US Federal Reserve will start tapering its bond purchases before the end of the year and possibly begin raising interest rates next year,” said Raj Deepak Singh, Head-Derivatives – ICICI Securities.

A jump in commodity prices has also fuelled the worries over short-term inflation pressures.

Close

Related stories

Furthermore, investors remained vigilant ahead of speeches of major central banks across the globe to get hints on future monetary stance.

"Sharp downside was prevented on persistent FII inflows and as crude oil dipped from its high. Rupee may trade in the range of 73.90 to 74.40 in the next couple of sessions,” Singh noted.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 93.82.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.61 per cent to USD 78.61 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 254.33 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,413.27, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 37.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,711.30.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,957.70 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Sep 29, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.